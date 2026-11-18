Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child.





"The Devil Wears Prada" actress was spotted with a newborn in New York City on Nov. 17.





The photos, shared first by TMZ, show Hathaway, 44, strolling around her hometown with a friend, and an infant snuggled up into a baby carrier.





The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in June, revealing a growing baby bump in an Instagram video with the caption, "Baby, I'm yours."





Anne noted that she and her jewelry designer husband were surprised to learn they had another bundle of joy on the way.



"I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked," she revealed on a talk show.



"We were so shocked it went this way, so we're calling this one our buzzer-beater," she joked.





Hathaway and Shulman are also parents to two sons: Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 10, and Jack Shulman, 7.



