A Pakistani man with ties to Iran's government has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Asif Merchant was found guilty in March of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire after trying to hire hitmen to kill Trump, former President Joe Biden, and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. The hitmen were actually undercover FBI agents.

This was an exceptionally severe crime, an extreme instance of terroristic violence," said Brooklyn-based U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, a Trump appointee. "No crimes are more serious than the targeted killing of a U.S. president or other U.S. officials."

In court, he said he was acting under the direction of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to avenge the 2020 US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander.

New York US federal judge Eric Ross Komitee sentenced Merchant on Tuesday, November 17, to 330 months (27 years and six months) in prison, months after a jury handed down its guilty verdict.

Prosecutors said Merchant initially travelled to Iran for religious pilgrimages and he was then introduced to an IRGC handler. He travelled to Iran 15 times, where he received training from Iranian intelligence officers, prosecutors said, before flying to the US in April 2024 to carry out the plot.

Prosecutors said Merchant paid $5,000 to the undercover hitmen as part of an initial payment. He was arrested in July 2024 in Texas as he was about to leave the US.

In court, Merchant argued that he "had no other option" than to go along with the plot because his handler indicated that he knew who Merchant's Iranian relatives were and where they lived.

He said he had anticipated being arrested before anyone was killed and intended to cooperate with the US government, CBS, the BBC's US partner, reported. He had hoped that would help him obtain a green card.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning its verdict, US media said.

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.