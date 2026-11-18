Former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has taken on a new role as the official brand ambassador of sports betting and gaming company GOKA BET, marking a fresh chapter in his long-standing relationship with football and sports entertainment.

Martins was unveiled at a press conference held in Lagos, Nigeria, where representatives of the company, media professionals, partners and other guests gathered to witness the announcement.

Speaking at the event, the former Nigerian international expressed excitement about the partnership, describing it as an opportunity to connect with sports and casino fans in a new way while contributing to the growth of a brand seeking to establish a stronger presence in Nigeria and across Africa.

Martins said his years in professional football, during which he represented clubs in different countries, had exposed him to the power of the game in bringing people together and creating unforgettable experiences.

According to him, football remains a passion that connects millions of people, particularly in Nigeria, where supporters demonstrate immense enthusiasm for the sport.

“Today, I am proud to officially announce that I am joining the GOKA BET family as its Brand Ambassador,” he said.

He added that he was looking forward to working with the company to develop engaging campaigns and exciting experiences that would strengthen its relationship with football fans across Nigeria and Africa.

“I have played and scored goals across some of the biggest stages in world football, and now I’m bringing that same passion and winning mentality with me on a new journey with GOKA BET,” Martins said.

The former striker also called on his fans and football enthusiasts across the continent to join him on the new journey, expressing optimism about the opportunities ahead.

Earlier, GOKA BET’s Marketing Manager and Partnership Specialist, Titilayo Ismail Adebanjo, described Martins’ appointment as a strategic partnership that would strengthen the company’s connection with sports and entertainment audiences.

He said that Martins’ remarkable football career, international experience and enduring relationship with football supporters made him a valuable addition to the brand.

Adebanjo explained that the collaboration would focus on delivering engaging campaigns, memorable brand experiences and meaningful initiatives that would deepen the company’s relationship with customers.

He noted that GOKA BET is committed to building a trusted and distinctive entertainment brand through accessibility, reliability, innovation, transparency and improved customer experience.

On responsible gaming, Adebanjo stressed that betting should be approached as entertainment rather than a guaranteed source of income, urging customers to understand their limits and make informed decisions.

Martins also emphasised the importance of responsible participation, encouraging customers to enjoy sports and casino gaming within their financial means.

Adebanjo said the appointment represented an important milestone in GOKA BET’s growth journey and reinforced the company’s ambition to establish a lasting presence in Nigeria, with opportunities to expand into other African markets.

The GOKA BET’s platform brings sports betting and online casino together in a single, seamless experience. On the sportsbook side, players get competitive odds across football, basketball, tennis, esports, horse racing, greyhound racing and virtual sports; and on the casino side, it offers a constantly refreshed library of games powered by certified Random Number Generator technology, including online slots, live blackjack, live roulette, baccarat, poker variants, crash games, Keno, Mines, Plinko and Lucky Wheel.

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