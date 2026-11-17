Troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have arrested a 23-year-old herder over the alleged destruction of farm crops belonging to two residents of Gwash village in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Abubakar, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on November 16, 2026 following a report of destruction of farmlands belonging to Naziu Uba Udoma, 40, and Emily Musa, 45.

Security sources said troops of Sector 1, Sub-Sector 12, Operation Enduring Peace, were on patrol when they responded to the report and proceeded to the affected location.

On arrival, the troops arrested the suspected herder in connection with the alleged destruction of the crops.

The security personnel subsequently invited the affected parties for an amicable settlement of the dispute.

The intervention forms part of ongoing efforts by security forces to prevent farmer-herder disputes from escalating into violence and maintain peaceful coexistence among communities in Plateau State.