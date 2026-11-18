Will Smith has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed by former friend Bilaal Salaam, who claims the actor grabbed his private part over his clothing at a Hollywood after-party following the premiere of Aladdin in 2019.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Salaam alleges that Smith made comments about his nipples while they recorded a video at the event, describing them as “looking shiny” and “glossy”. Salaam also claims Smith began moaning, leaving him embarrassed and prompting him to stand alone in a corner.



The lawsuit alleges that Smith later approached Salaam and grabbed his p3n!s through his clothes for about 10 seconds before Salaam pushed him away and loudly objected.



Salaam claims Smith apologised and subsequently approached him again with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He alleges that Smith apologised a second time, said he had been drinking and asked him not to discuss the incident because he feared speculation about his sexuality would damage his career.



Salaam says he felt “ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences”. He claims he told Smith that he would not forgive him but would put the incident behind him. A lawyer representing Smith rejected the allegations in a statement to TMZ.



“This claim is false. It never happened. For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false,” the lawyer said.



“He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue. We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts.”



The new case follows separate litigation between Salaam and Pinkett Smith. Salaam is seeking $3 million from her over allegations that she physically threatened him. Pinkett Smith has denied wrongdoing and filed a motion seeking to dismiss portions of that lawsuit.