Nigerian rapper YCee has opened up about his experience living with bipolar disorder, revealing how the diagnosis affected his creativity, career, and personal life.

The rapper disclosed that he was diagnosed with the mental health condition in the United Kingdom in 2020 but struggled to understand and manage his condition after returning to Nigeria, where access to mental health support remains a challenge.

Speaking in a new interview shared by Capital XTRA , YCee explained that navigating the condition in Nigeria was particularly difficult because of the challenges associated with accessing healthcare in the country.

He said: “In 2020, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the UK, and going back to Nigeria, where mental health is pretty much non-existent, you know, because, on a general health surface, dealing with health in Nigeria is a struggle on its own.

“So to have to deal with stuff like mental health, at some point I didn't fully understand what I was going through, you know, going through the changes, and how that affected my creativity.

“I needed to, like, take a lot of time off to better understand my new life because I think one of the things I was dealing with the most was trying to get back to the old Ycee, and it got to a point where I just had to accept that chapter is gone, just have to forge ahead.”

Watch the video below..



