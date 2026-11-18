South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Nigerian national Sunday Okoro’s application to revive a R5.41 million damages claim against the Minister of Police over his arrest and detention following the discovery of a body in a Durban apartment.



South African news outlet IOL reported on Tuesday, November 17 that the court rejected Okoro’s application for reconsideration after earlier attempts to obtain permission to appeal had failed.



Okoro was arrested without a warrant on 3 July 2002 after police found a man hanging by a bedsheet in the shower of room 7 at Evaleigh Court. He was said to have rented the room days before the discovery. He remained in custody until 29 November 2002, when the charges against him were withdrawn.



Following his release, Okoro sued the Minister of Police, alleging unlawful arrest and detention and seeking compensation for the resulting loss and suffering. His R5.41 million claim was valued at approximately ₦430 million in the report, using an exchange rate of ₦79.48 to one rand.



The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban dismissed the claim with costs, finding that police had reasonable grounds to suspect Okoro of responsibility for the man’s death and that his arrest and detention were lawful.



After both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal refused him leave to appeal, Okoro asked the appeal court’s president to reconsider the matter. A three-judge panel comprising Acting Judges of Appeal Mjali and Molitsoane and Judge of Appeal Nicholls heard the application. Molitsoane and Nicholls formed the majority that dismissed it with costs.



According to IOL, the court heard that Warrant Officers Allen Mark Naidu and Sunil Seosunker were carrying out crime-prevention duties in Durban’s Point area when they encountered Okoro outside Evaleigh Court.



Naidu testified that Okoro entered the building after seeing their police vehicle, prompting the officers to follow him. He said he later saw Okoro leaving room 7 in a distressed state and repeatedly calling out the name Francine.



Okoro asked the officers to follow him into the room, where they discovered the man’s body hanging in the shower. Naidu said the body was cold and stiff and had no pulse.



The officer told the court he suspected that the hanging had been staged to conceal an unlawful death. He said the man’s feet were not positioned close enough to the shower ledge to suggest he had used it to hang himself.



The court found no evidence that police had misled prosecutors or deliberately withheld or misrepresented information to keep Okoro in custody. It concluded that there was no basis to hold the Minister of Police liable for his detention after his first court appearance.