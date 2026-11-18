Russian President, Vladimir Putin joined United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcome reception for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, ahead of their anticipated trilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 18.

Footage from Wednesday’s gathering showed Putin approaching Trump and exchanging a handshake and brief greetings with the U.S. president, as Xi looked on during the formal welcome banquet and group photograph session.

The encounter marks the first in-person interaction between Trump and Putin since their August 2025 summit in Alaska and precedes their first joint face-to-face diplomatic talks alongside the Chinese leader.

Held under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," the two-day APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on regional economic integration, global trade, investment, artificial intelligence governance, and supply chain resilience.

Thursday‘s planned trilateral summit among Xi, Putin, and Trump is widely expected to be a central highlight of the gathering in Shenzhen.

According to diplomatic officials, discussions among the three leaders are slated to address strategic denuclearization and nuclear non-proliferation, alongside major international security crises including the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the war in Ukraine