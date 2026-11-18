At least nine people passed away after a single-vehicle crash at the Yahe Bridge area of Cross River State on Wednesday, November 18.



Pascal Anigbo, the commander of the FRSC Unit in Yahe, Cross River State, said that the accident involved a DAF truck with registration number GAS706XA.





Mr Anigbo said the truck carrying 85 people crashed due to excessive speeding which led to loss of control by the driver.

“The driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming from the opposite direction, so the truck veered off the road into the bush,” he said.

According to him, 46 people were injured in the incident while 30 others were unhurt.

Mr Anigbo said that the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor confirmed them dead, while six others were taken away after being identified,” Anigbo added.