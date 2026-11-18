Media personality and OAP Dotun has reacted to a video gospel singer Moses Bliss shared amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to his wife, Marie, saying the move only validates the speculation.

Rumours have been circulating on social media in recent days that the marriage between Moses Bliss and Marie is experiencing turbulence. The couple got married in March 2024 and have since welcomed a son.

Amid the speculation, Moses Bliss took to his Instagram page last night to share a video showing him and his wife stepping out of a hotel and getting into a waiting car, seemingly in a bid to dispel the rumours of marital troubles.

He captioned the video ‘’Serendity''

Reacting to the video, Dotun said the singer's attempt to shut down the rumours only makes him appear guilty and further validates the speculation.