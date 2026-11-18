Osogbo City Stadium has been renamed Ademola Adeleke Imole Stadium, Osogbo, ahead of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term inauguration scheduled for 27 November.



A large sign bearing the new name was installed at the stadium entrance on Wednesday, according to a PUNCH correspondent who visited the facility to assess preparations for the ceremony. However, the state government had not issued an official announcement about the change at the time of the report.



The stadium, which is undergoing rehabilitation, previously served as the home ground for Osun State’s male and female football teams. Its deteriorating condition had forced the teams to consider alternative venues for their league matches.



An Osun Sports Council employee, whose office is within the stadium premises, confirmed that the sign was erected on Wednesday morning. The employee spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to speak on behalf of the government.



“We all just observed that a big signpost announcing the new name was brought early this morning, Wednesday,” the employee said. “It is true that the stadium has been named after the governor. We all witnessed it this morning, when those in charge brought the signpost and erected it at the entrance. However, there is no official announcement yet on the development.”



The employee added that Adeleke was expected to inspect the facility in the coming days. According to the inauguration programme, the weeklong activities will begin with Jummat prayers at Osogbo Central Mosque in Oja Oba.



Other events include an interfaith prayer session, the final of the Ademola Adeleke Victory Soccer Tournament and an inauguration lecture by Senator Shehu Sani titled “Federalism Dilemma: Navigating Institutional Friction, Local Government Allocations, and Executive Overreach”. A thanksgiving service is also scheduled at All Souls’ Anglican Church Cathedral in Osogbo.



Efforts to obtain comments from the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, and the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, were unsuccessful. Neither official could be reached by telephone as of 4.10pm on Wednesday. They had also not responded to messages containing photographs of the stadium’s new sign.