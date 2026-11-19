The Delta State Police Command has arrested seven suspects linked to the murder of a Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) staff in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was attacked by a group of youths armed with cutlasses, battle axes and daggers during a power disconnection exercise at Ileje Quarters, Umunede, on November 16, 2026.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, November 19.

According to the PPRO, detectives were mobilised to the scene upon receiving a report of the attack.

The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of five suspects, namely Emmanuel Chinonso, Gift Francis Jerry Nusi, Kelvin Ifeanyi, and Emmanuel Chinaza.

Two two additional suspects, Michael Moses and Moses Egwuye, both suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, were arrested on 18th November 2026.

"The Delta State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of a staff member of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), following an attack on its personnel during a power disconnection exercise at Ileje Quarters, Umunede, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State,” the statement read.

"On 16th November 2026, at about 1315hrs, the Umunede Division received a report that BEDC personnel had been attacked by a group of youths suspected to be cultists armed with cutlasses, battle axes and daggers.

"Upon receipt of the report, detectives were mobilised to the scene, and the victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the General Hospital, Umunede, where he was confirmed dead.

"Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of five suspects, namely Emmanuel Chinonso (30), Gift Francis (24), Jerry Nusi (20), Kelvin Ifeanyi (19) and Emmanuel Chinaza (24).

"In furtherance of the investigation, two additional suspects, Michael Moses (26) and Moses Egwuye (35), both suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, were arrested on 18th November 2026, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to seven.

“Manhunt to apprehend other suspects connected with the incident is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, has condemned the killing and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the management and staff of BEDC.

The CP expressed concern over the recurring attacks on BEDC personnel and sternly warns against attacks on persons discharging their lawful duties, emphasising that grievances must be addressed through lawful channels.

He assures the public that all persons found culpable will be diligently prosecuted, both in the interest of justice and as a deterrent to others.