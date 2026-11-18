Troops of the 18 Battalion, Sector 1, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have arrested a suspected terrorist spy during a security operation in the Molai general area of Borno State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this on November 17, 2026 said that the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Abubakar Abdullahi, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on November 11, while allegedly loitering around a security parapet.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect claimed to be a charcoal producer but was allegedly tasked by terrorists to conduct reconnaissance on the activities of troops of the 18 Battalion.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the 7 Division Garrison for further investigation.

The arrest is part of ongoing security operations aimed at identifying and dismantling terrorist intelligence networks and preventing infiltration of military formations.