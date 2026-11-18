A Nigerian woman, Mary Chioma Dennis has shared a testimony announcing that she no longer have or treats infections since her marriage ended.
She also accused her ex of using juju and the police to threaten her while seeking custody of their children.
She also claimed that her ex failed to pay the children's school fees or provide for their feeding.
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