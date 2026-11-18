Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has dismissed reports suggesting that he traveled to Washington, D.C., to seek the backing of United States congressional leaders for his 2027 political ambition.



In a clarification addressing what he characterized as inaccurate media interpretations of his recent discussions with U.S. lawmakers and policy stakeholders, the former Anambra State governor maintained that his trip centered strictly on Nigeria’s democratic consolidation and socioeconomic development.

Obi emphasized that he neither requested an endorsement nor portrayed the engagements as formal backing from the U.S. Congress or any individual legislator.



"The primary purpose of the visit was to engage with congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders, exchange perspectives, and discuss matters related to Nigeria’s development, the welfare of our citizens and, most importantly, the consolidation of our democracy," Obi stated.



According to the NDC standard-bearer, the discussions focused on strengthening democratic institutions, advancing public accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral framework delivers free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

He encouraged other Nigerian political leaders and aspirants to undertake similar international dialogues to exchange governance perspectives, cautioning that public discourse on Nigeria's democratic future should not be distorted by sensational headlines.

"Nigeria's democratic future is far too consequential to be distorted by sensational headlines or inaccurate interpretations. My mission centred on Nigeria, its people and the future of our democracy, not on endorsing any individual," he added.



