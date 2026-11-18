The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has overhauled its electoral operations, upgraded its results portal and acquired 57,000 new voter accreditation devices as part of efforts to rebuild public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.



INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan disclosed the measures at a peace and security conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja. Represented by National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu, he acknowledged concerns arising from the conduct of the 2023 elections. “We cannot strengthen trust without acknowledging that the 2023 general election left a significant trust deficit. Yet, trust is earned in execution,” he said.



Amupitan said the commission had used subsequent elections to examine operational weaknesses, refine procedures and improve its ability to deliver credible results. He said INEC had conducted off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, elections into the Federal Capital Territory’s area councils and 16 bye-elections over the preceding 13 months.



“Over the past thirteen months, INEC has treated off-cycle governorship polls in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun, the FCT area council elections, and sixteen bye-elections as a diagnostic laboratory—enabling us to conclude contests and declare results within twenty-four hours. Citizens demand predictability, transparency, and honesty,” he said.



The chairman said the commission had reviewed its operations under the Electoral Act 2026 in preparation for the next general election. “Under the Electoral Act 2026, we have overhauled our operations ahead of January 2027,” he said.



On the voter register, Amupitan said INEC had strengthened Continuous Voter Registration and used its Automated Biometric Identification System to audit records. He said the process removed more than 1.6 million invalid entries, leaving over 100 million verified voters.



The register also includes 232,658 persons with disabilities, he said, adding that the commission planned to expand assistive tools to support their participation. Amupitan said changes to the INEC Election Results Viewing Portal, known as IReV, would provide additional safeguards against errors and irregularities in polling unit results.



“Our upgraded IReV architecture automatically rejects polling unit figures (Form EC8A) failing arithmetic checks or reflecting over-voting, ensuring only verified results appear online,” he said. He also announced the procurement of 57,000 new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices and the establishment of climate-controlled storage facilities nationwide to protect electoral equipment.



The commission had reduced the number of registered voters assigned to each BVAS device from 1,250 to 850 to improve accreditation efficiency, he said. “Rather than deploying untested technology, we procured 57,000 new BVAS devices, built climate-controlled storage nationwide, and reduced the threshold from 1,250 to 850 voters per machine,” Amupitan said.



INEC will conduct a mock election on 28 November to test its systems and identify potential problems before the general election. The chairman said advance testing was necessary to avoid introducing untested technology during major polls.



Amupitan also warned that misinformation and disinformation could heighten public anxiety, weaken confidence in electoral institutions and threaten peaceful elections. He said INEC was expanding its real-time verification channels through partnerships with journalists, civil society organisations and the National Orientation Agency.



“Because deliberate misinformation and disinformation manufacture panic and can trigger a breakdown of peace and order, INEC is expanding real-time verification channels with the media, civil society, and the National Orientation Agency so verified facts outpace falsehoods,” he said.