American lobbyist Diana London has deleted posts on X about her engagement with President Bola Tinubu and the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.



London shared photographs on Tuesday, November 17, showing her with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Cameras and recording equipment were visible, suggesting an interview setting. Other photographs circulated by All Progressives Congress supporters showed the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the background.



The posts were no longer available on Wednesday morning, according to checks reported by TheCable and The PUNCH. London had not publicly explained their removal. In one post, she praised cooperation between the two governments. “The U.S-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace Through Strength,” she wrote.



“None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government.”



London also said the relationship could create further commercial opportunities. “Because of the success of their partnership and relationship, the economic and trade opportunities are endless. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is the United States greatest ally in Africa,” she wrote.



The posts attracted mixed reactions, including criticism from Nigerians who questioned Tinubu’s apparent decision to grant an interview to a foreign media personality while arguing that Nigerian journalists had not received comparable access.



In another deleted post, London described her work with people representing Nigeria. “It has been an honour to work on the team of people representing Nigeria and helping to protect religious groups and further the relationship between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government,” she wrote.



London is the founder and chief executive of London Global Strategies, a Florida-based organisation that advises leaders and organisations on government, corporate and public relations matters. She has worked with DCI Group, a US public affairs and lobbying firm engaged to communicate the Nigerian government’s efforts to protect Christians to US officials.



Kaduna-based law firm Aster Legal hired DCI Group on behalf of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. The agreement was signed on 17 December 2025 by Aster Legal’s managing partner, Oyetunji Olalekan Teslim, and DCI Group’s managing member, Justin Peterson.



In a post published in May, London said she, Roger Stone and Peterson had facilitated White House meetings for Ribadu. She said the engagements concerned security, counterterrorism, regional stability and strategic cooperation between Nigeria and the US.



Photographs accompanying that post included an image of Ribadu shaking hands with US Vice-President JD Vance. In a supplemental filing submitted under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, DCI Group disclosed two retainership payments to London Global Strategies: $75,000 and $375,000, totalling $450,000.



The filing identified the source of the funds as the “Republic of Nigeria through Aster Legal” and recorded the payments as having been made on 23 December 2025. DCI Group said London provided services under its contract with the Nigerian government.