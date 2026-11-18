Households and businesses in Devon could face temporary cuts to their tap water under emergency drought plans, although South West Water says it does not expect to introduce the measures this winter.



The contingency proposals include a rota system that could give some areas three days of running water followed by three days without. They are intended as a last resort to prevent a “Day Zero” scenario, when supplies become critically depleted.



Around 60 organisations in Devon, including councils and emergency services, have agreed plans for a possible stage-four severe drought. Devon County Council chief executive Donna Manson outlined the preparations to the council’s cabinet last week.



Council leader Julian Brazil warned that the proposed restrictions would be a “disaster for Devon’s businesses, vulnerable people and schools”, according to The Telegraph. Councillors also raised concerns about the implications for care homes and other residents dependent on reliable supplies.



The preparations follow reports that ministers were warned last month that some reservoirs could run dry within weeks. The Government’s Cobra committee has been meeting twice a week to discuss shortages affecting parts of southern and south-western England.



Officials have considered a reasonable worst-case scenario in which supplies fall to critically low levels, potentially leaving households without running water ahead of Christmas. Devon was among six counties placed under severe drought declarations last month after prolonged dry weather. Rain has since returned to parts of the country, but reservoir levels remain a concern.



Wimbleball reservoir on Exmoor, which supplies more than 400,000 people in Somerset, was reported to be at 13 per cent capacity at the end of October. Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex, serving about 280,000 customers, was at 17 per cent.



The shortages follow record-breaking summer heatwaves. Sussex and the south-west experienced their driest April-to-September period in more than a century, and hosepipe bans remain in some areas despite rainfall brought by two autumn storms.



Southern Water, South East Water and South West Water have asked Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle to consider further restrictions on non-essential use. These could affect car washes, the watering of sports fields and the filling of private swimming pools.



South West Water has told ministers that preventative measures already introduced mean it does not expect Wimbleball to run dry. South East Water has also indicated that it does not expect supplies to run out until next year if conditions fail to improve. Concerns remain about Venford reservoir in Devon, while monitoring for a potential Day Zero has begun at Stithians and Drift reservoirs in Cornwall.



Experts have warned that average rainfall may not be enough to reverse the effects of the drought. Officials estimate that rainfall would need to be 120 per cent above average over the next six months for supplies to recover nationwide. Water companies have been instructed to check reservoir and river levels daily. The Environment Agency is also increasing inspections of businesses that extract water.



South West Water stressed that the rota proposals were contingency arrangements rather than measures it expected to implement in the coming months. “Although these measures will not be needed this winter, Defra requires us to have clear contingency plans in place as a last resort due to severe drought in the region,” a spokesperson said.



“Our reservoirs remain low after the hottest summer on record, but steps taken by our customers to use less water, recent rainfall and the important work we’re doing to fix leaks and move water around our network is making a difference. We will continue to work closely with local authorities and the emergency services on contingency planning and would like to thank our customers for using water wisely.”