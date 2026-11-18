An Enugu State High Court sitting in Enugu has sentenced a security guard, Shuibu Mohammed, to death by hanging for murder.

Mohammed fatally stabbed Njoku Nwabueze with a dagger at Soil Plaza in Emene suburbs of the state.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in Charge No. E/66C/2022, between The State and Shuibu Mohammed, the trial judge, Hon. Justice Kenneth Ikechukwu Okpe convicted the defendant on a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 30, Vol. II, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

"I hold that the Prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Defendant intentionally murdered the deceased, Njoku Nwabueze. Accordingly, the Defendant, Shuaibu Mohammed, is hereby convicted on this charge of murder,” the judge held.

"I hereby sentence the Defendant, Shuaibu Mohammed, to death by hanging until he is dead. May God have mercy on his soul.”

The Information was filed on 14 April 2022 by Nnaemeka Ngene, Esq., then a Legal Officer with the Enugu State Ministry of Justice, though the case was prosecuted from the outset by C. N. Avah (Mrs.), a Director in the ministry.

The charge stated that Mohammed, “on or about the 1st Day of October, 2021, at Soil Plaza, Emene, Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did murder Njoku Nwabueze by stabbing him with a dagger.”

According to the judgment, the case “suffered several adjournments from 8th June, 2022, when it first came up to 24th April, 2024, when the Defendant took his plea.”

He pleaded not guilty and trial commenced on 17 July 2024.

The prosecution called two witnesses — Insp. Amorha Nnaemeka (PW1) and Insp. Chidi Opara (PW2) — and tendered photographs of the deceased (Exhibits A1–A3), a certificate of compliance with Section 84 of the Evidence Act (Exhibit B), the defendant’s statement to the police dated 3 November 2021 (Exhibit C), the Police Investigation Report (Exhibit D), the defendant’s statement at the State CID (Exhibit E) and the statement of the deceased’s brother, Njoku Onyekachi (Exhibit F).

The defence called only the defendant, who denied killing or quarrelling with the deceased and told the court that the scene of the crime was the frontage of a store belonging to one Engr. Christopher Friday and his wife, who “know everything that happened in front of their shop and in their presence.”

Before resolving the case, Justice Okpe discountenanced the defence’s reply on points of law dated 15 October 2026 and filed 21 October 2026, holding that it amounted to a re-argument of the defence address.

"The law is trite that where a reply on points of law or a reply brief turns out to be a re-argument of the address of the defendant or the appellant's brief, as the case may be, it will be discountenanced,” he held, citing Ecobank (Nig.) Ltd v. Anchorage Leisures Ltd & Ors (2016) LPELR-40220 (CA), Nashehu v. State (2022) LPELR-57511 (CA) and George & Ors v. De Stefani (2022) LPELR-57274 (CA).

He also took a swipe at the prosecution’s closing submission urging the court to accord the defendant “the benefit of the procedure ordained by God in the Garden of Eden,” noting dryly: “Well, this Court is more familiar with the concept and well established principles of fair hearing.”

On whether the deceased died, the court rejected the defence’s insistence on a medical or autopsy report.

“There are instances where the cause of death is so obvious that the requirement for medical report to prove the offence of murder will be dispensed with,” Justice Okpe held, relying on Oladapo v. State [2020] 7 NWLR (Pt. 1723) 238, where the Supreme Court held that “medical evidence is not always a desideratum in murder cases except where necessary to prove death and cause of death.”

He also cited Bukar v. State (2022) LPELR-57701 (CA) and Bassey v. State (2016) LPELR-41229 (CA), noting that murder can be proved even where the body of the deceased is not found.

The court held that the evidence of PW1 — who saw the lifeless body, took photographs, noticed an injury “at the back close to the left hand side of the chest” with blood still coming out, and deposited the body at the mortuary — and of PW2, who later identified the corpse with the deceased’s brother, was unchallenged.

“Contrary to the submission of counsel for the Defendant, these are not hearsay evidence. Rather, they are evidence of what the PW1 and PW2 saw in the cause of their investigation,” he held.

Turning to the two confessional statements, the judge held that although they were recorded by PW1 and PW2 “at different locations and on different days,” they “are saying basically and essentially the same thing.”