The Federal Government has rejected accusations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deployed artificial intelligence to circulate fabricated campaign rally images ahead of the 2027 general elections, instead blaming opposition parties for the practice.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris dismissed claims that the administration utilized AI-doctored photos to manufacture the appearance of massive crowd support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.



Idris maintained that spreading misinformation through generative technology does not align with the ruling party's approach.

"It's wrong for you to say that the ruling party has been accused of issues of fake news, misinformation, and misuse of AI, for example. We have seen that. We, as a ruling party, are also seeing that this is not really our forte. We feel that it's actually the opposition that is using that," Idris stated.

While recognizing the utility of technological innovation, the minister warned that the irresponsible deployment of artificial intelligence poses serious risks, including social polarization and public deception. He urged political actors, governments, and communication stakeholders across the continent to use digital tools ethically to foster unity rather than division.

"The aim of this conference is that all of us will come together to see how technology can help us to do our business, to foster better communication amongst the African people. And also because, you know, the innovation that technology has brought, we can't reverse that. AI is very useful to us. But responsible use of AI is what is desirable, you know, to foster greater understanding, greater unity among the African people. The misuse of it can create chaos, can create division, can create disunity," he added.

Idris further disclosed that African information ministers meeting on the sidelines of the forum agreed to coordinate messaging and forge a unified front on shared continental challenges.



He noted that discussions also addressed poverty reduction strategies and the need to strengthen African credit-rating and financial institutions so entrepreneurs and businesses across the continent can more easily access capital and investment.

