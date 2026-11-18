A newlywed husband on honeymoon was attacked and disemboweled by a hippopotamus before being saved by his wife who fought off the animal.



Samuel and Anna McKee, from the United States of America, were on their honeymoon in a nature reserve when the incident occurred.





The pair, both 31, had travelled to Botswana in September after tying the knot and stayed at a safari park for what they hoped would be a once in a lifetime trip.

The couple were offered a trip on a traditional canoe called a mokoro but the expedition to see exotic plants on flooded plains turned to terror as they drifted away from the rest of the group.

Suddenly they found themselves in danger when a giant hippo suddenly charged at Samuel and began dragging him.

“I saw this look in the guide’s eyes that I’ll never forget. It was just like sheer terror,” Sam said.

“I started screaming a very primal, animalistic noise of grief as one does when they’re seeing their love of their life get k–led in front of their eyes, and I started running towards Sam,” Anna said, recounting the horror incident.

Anna says she didn't think twice and charged towards the hippo, punching it until it let go of her husband, who was left severely injured.

Sam had an organ poking out of his abdomen, and he could not feel one of his legs, leading Anna to panic and start calling for help, ringing loved ones and the U.S. embassy pleading for assistance.



After 13 tortuous hours, the newlyweds’ loved ones managed to organise a medivac helicopter to rescue him. He was ultimately flown to a hospital in South Africa, 18 hours after the attack.



Sam underwent major emergency surgery, including a transverse colostomy to bypass his colon, and 20 staples in his belly. He was also put on a feeding tube and a ventilator and was given IVs in his neck and arms.





Sam ultimately began his recovery in Johannesburg, and it was weeks before he was able to return to his home in Seattle to start physical therapy.