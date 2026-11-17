The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Hajiya Rukayya Auwal and three other suspects over alleged conspiracy, abduction and murder of her co-wife's 14-year-old son, Mahmoud Auwal.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 said Rukayya allegedly plotted to eliminate her husband's four children from another wife so that her only son would become the sole heir to their father's properties.

According to the statement, the victim's mother reported that her son had been abducted at Sheka Quarters.

Following the report, operatives arrested the first suspect, Muhammad Musa Isma'il.

During interrogation, he confessed that he conspired with Abubakar Muhammad Isah, and Auwal Muhammad, abducted and murdered the teenage boy.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Rukayya, who

was identified as the alleged mastermind of the crime.

Kiyawa said investigations revealed that Rukayya hired another group of thugs to attack Muhammad Musa Isma'il, in an attempt to stop him from revealing details of the crime.