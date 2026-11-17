The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Hajiya Rukayya Auwal and three other suspects over alleged conspiracy, abduction and murder of her co-wife's 14-year-old son, Mahmoud Auwal.
The spokesperson for the command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 said Rukayya allegedly plotted to eliminate her husband's four children from another wife so that her only son would become the sole heir to their father's properties.
According to the statement, the victim's mother reported that her son had been abducted at Sheka Quarters.
Following the report, operatives arrested the first suspect, Muhammad Musa Isma'il.
During interrogation, he confessed that he conspired with Abubakar Muhammad Isah, and Auwal Muhammad, abducted and murdered the teenage boy.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Rukayya, who
was identified as the alleged mastermind of the crime.
Kiyawa said investigations revealed that Rukayya hired another group of thugs to attack Muhammad Musa Isma'il, in an attempt to stop him from revealing details of the crime.
“The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public of the arrest of four suspects in connection with a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Abduction, Causing Grievous Hurt and Culpable Homicide, allegedly motivated by a plot to secure sole inheritance,” the statement read."On 29th April, 2026, at about 4:39pm, a female resident of Danbare Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, reported that her biological son, one Mahmoud Auwal, 'M', aged 14 years, of Sheka Quarters, Kano State, had been abducted."Upon receipt of the complaint, and on the direction of the Commissioner of Police, operatives of the Command's Anti-Kidnapping Squad immediately swung into action. Following sustained investigative efforts and intelligence-led operations, on 3rd November, 2026, at about 10:30am, one Muhammad Musa Isma'il, 'M', aged 20 years, of Sharada Quarters, Kano State, was arrested."During interrogation, the suspect confessed to deceiving and luring the victim on 20th April, 2026, at about 12:30pm. He further named the following persons as his accomplices: Abubakar Muhammad Isah, 'M', aged 27 years, of Semegu Quarters, Kano; and Auwal Muhammad, 'M', aged 26 years, of Dan-Agundi Quarters, Kano."He alleged that they conspired to kill the victim and abandoned his corpse at the scene. The corpse was later recovered by Police operatives attached to Kwalli Division while on patrol, and conveyed to Sir Muhammad Sunusi Specialist Hospital Mortuary for preservation."All the suspects have since been arrested. During further investigation, the suspects alleged that they acted on the directives of the alleged mastermind and principal suspect, one Hajiya Rukayya Auwal, 'F', aged 20 years, of Mararaba Quarters, New Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, who was subsequently arrested."Discreet investigation further revealed that the principal suspect allegedly hired another set of thugs who attacked Muhammad Musa Isma'il at Mararaba, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, in an attempt to silence him and prevent him from exposing the alleged crime."Further investigation revealed that the principal suspect is a co-wife of the deceased's mother. The alleged motive, as disclosed during investigation, was to eliminate all four children of her husband, so that her only son would in future solely inherit his father's properties, even though the husband is still alive."The case will be charged to court upon completion of investigation."The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, condemns in the strongest terms this heinous and dastardly act, and assures the family of the deceased and the general public that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.“The Command appeals to members of the public to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information that will aid in crime prevention and detection.”
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This is an alarming trend for Hausa co-wives. They now unalive each other's children
what a wicked woman
With all the things house wives are doing in the north no one would comment on the tribe, but once the story is about Igbo bigots will bring out their fangs to drink blood. If yorubas or hausas where put in the shoes of igbos, like never been in the corridors of power, they would have used evil to sink Nigeria.
Polygamy is dealing mercilessly with northern Nigeria moslims. Wives and children are killing themselves every day, but the poligamists are doing nothing about it
A man and small boys that can't feed themselves will go about gathering women as wives and raising hundreds of children to die of hunger and hardship, which will only result to killing one another