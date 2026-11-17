A former Arizona hospital security guard has been found guilty on four counts of misconduct with a dead body.





Maricopa County court records indicate that Randall Bird was convicted by a jury on all four counts he faced.





Bird, who was first charged in 2023, is set to be sentenced on Dec. 18.





AZ Family reported in November 2023 that Bird had been a security guard at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix.



Citing court documents, the outlet reported that Bird was supposed to transfer the body of a deceased 79-year-old woman to the morgue.



According to the report, when two witnesses arrived at the morgue, it was locked from the inside, despite a light being on in the freezer.



The witnesses subsequently saw that the freezer door was cracked open, according to the report, and that Bird was inside.



Bird was “sweating profusely,” “acting very nervous,” and his belt and zipper were undone, the witnesses reportedly observed. The body bag was also unzipped, according to the report.



According to AZ Family, investigators tested the dead body and found Bird’s DNA.



“Recently, Banner team members identified and reported concerning behavior of an employee in the hospital morgue,” the hospital said in a statement to the outlet at the time.



“Banner initiated an internal investigation, filed a report with law enforcement and terminated the employee.”