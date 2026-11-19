A Nigerian man, Yamie, has lamented about how Facebook has “taken his wife away,” alleging that she now pays more attention to her online male admirers than him.

He made the claim under a post by a marriage therapist Shamseddin Giwa.

According to Yamie, his wife ‘greets these men every morning and night, yet fails to greet him at home.’

He further alleged that she regularly comments on the men's posts while ignoring his.