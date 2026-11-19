A Florida pastor has been found guilty of a number of charges relating to the assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a dual Haitian-American citizen, was found guilty on all eight charges, including conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States, following a nearly eight-week trial in Miami. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defense disagreed with the verdict and planned to appeal.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Sanon was initially selected by a group of conspirators to replace Moise as Haiti’s president and helped raise funds, arrange travel, and secure accommodations for those involved in the plot.

Sanon acknowledged having contact with individuals seeking to remove Moise from power but denied knowing about plans to assassinate him.

According to prosecutors, the conspiracy involved recruiting Colombian nationals with military backgrounds and financing operations partly through funds obtained from US COVID-19 business relief programs.

Investigators said the conspirators later abandoned plans to install Sanon as president and shifted their support to former Haitian Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thelot.

Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when a group of armed men, mostly former Colombian soldiers, stormed his residence and wounded his wife.

US authorities have charged more than 40 people in connection with the assassination, with around a dozen convicted, including five serving life sentences.