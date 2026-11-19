Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saskay, has called out President Bola Tinubu after missing her scheduled flight due to a major road blockade around the airport.

An visibly frustrated Saskay disclosed that security operatives blocked a section of the airport road because the President was attending a conference in the area.

According to her, the prolonged restriction left numerous motorists stranded in gridlock for several hours, resulting in her and several other travelers missing their flights.

Taking to her X handle to express her anger, the reality TV star questioned the inconvenience caused to everyday citizens going about their daily activities and travel plans.

See her post below