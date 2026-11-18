Nigeria’s Flamingos coach, Akeem Busari, has been nominated for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year Award, after winning the 2026 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in Morocco,

Busari joins nine other coaches on the shortlist after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled nominees for the final three women's categories ahead of the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, on Wednesday, December 2

The Nigerian will face competition from coaches across the continent, including Algeria’s Farid Benstiti, Cameroon’s Valentine Nguele, Ghana’s Kim Lars Bjorkegren, Morocco’s Jorge Vilda, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis and Tanzania’s Bakari Nyundo Shime





Others nominated are Silveria Nedio of Cabo Verde, Lovemore Fazili of Malawi and Hicham Drissi of Moroccan club AS FAR.

Busari guided the Flamingos to Nigeria’s first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title in Morocco, making them the first African team to win the competition.