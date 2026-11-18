A Nigerian church leader who preyed on a woman's faith and trust, repeatedly sexually assaulting her and filming some of the attacks, has been jailed in the United Kingdom.

Brein Ayeni, head of Christworld Nation church in Coventry, threatened his victim with claims he would share the footage if she tried to report the prolonged abuse, West Midlands Police said in a statement

The attacks began in June 2025, during which Ayeni would make derogatory comments about her, comparing her previous lifestyle choices to poison, the force added.

The 43-year-old, from Hurst Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of three charges of rape and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour.

"The title he held made me trust him, and that trust has been deeply damaged," his victim said in her impact statement.

“The impact on my mental and emotional health is that I do not feel like the same person I was before all of this happened.”

She reported Ayeni to police in March and an investigation was launched.

Det Sgt Evie Griffiths said: "These were horrific crimes which have understandably had a lasting impact. It is through her bravery in telling us what happened that we were able to arrest Ayeni and stop him committing any further offences.

"Ayeni abused the trust in him to carry out these terrible crimes, but he has quite rightly been put behind bars for a significant period of time."