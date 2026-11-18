A Nigerian church leader who preyed on a woman's faith and trust, repeatedly sexually assaulting her and filming some of the attacks, has been jailed in the United Kingdom.
Brein Ayeni, head of Christworld Nation church in Coventry, threatened his victim with claims he would share the footage if she tried to report the prolonged abuse, West Midlands Police said in a statement
The attacks began in June 2025, during which Ayeni would make derogatory comments about her, comparing her previous lifestyle choices to poison, the force added.
The 43-year-old, from Hurst Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of three charges of rape and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour.
"The title he held made me trust him, and that trust has been deeply damaged," his victim said in her impact statement.
“The impact on my mental and emotional health is that I do not feel like the same person I was before all of this happened.”
She reported Ayeni to police in March and an investigation was launched.
Det Sgt Evie Griffiths said: "These were horrific crimes which have understandably had a lasting impact. It is through her bravery in telling us what happened that we were able to arrest Ayeni and stop him committing any further offences.
"Ayeni abused the trust in him to carry out these terrible crimes, but he has quite rightly been put behind bars for a significant period of time."
The defendant's victim says she now struggles to trust people an allow them to get close.
"I am frightened of being taken advantage of again," she said.
"It has affected my family, who have had to watch someone they love go through something so painful.
"I understand how frightening it can be to speak up when you know that people may question you, judge you or turn against you.
"Reporting what happened took courage. It was not easy for me, and I have had to fight through fear, uncertainty and the emotional weight of revisiting these experiences.
“I am grateful for the people who have supported me. I do not want another woman to experience the fear, confusion, humiliation and emotional pain that I have had to live with.”
Ayeni was handed his sentence at Warwick Crown Court on 10 November, 2026 and placed indefinitely on the sex offenders register.
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I already knew where he's from before I opened to read
If this hegoat was in Nigeria, he would have been a free man. His members will be hailing him.