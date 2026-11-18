Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Bliss have shut down rumours of a marriage crisis with a video of them together.
The gospel singer took to Instagram to share a video of him and his wife dressed up in fancy clothes.
The video shows them exiting a building, with Moses leading Marie to a waiting car.
"Serenity," he captioned the video.
Marie took to Moses' comment section to react.
"Nights like these with you are always my favourite," she wrote.
This comes after reports were shared online, claiming they are heading for a divorce.
See video below.
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Moses smile small nha....
Damage Control No be real na A.i
So this is how you people will keep rushing to social media to post anytime one eediot speculates any rubbish about you? Is there any marriage without issues? Don't give yourself any unnecessary headache abeg!