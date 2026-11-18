A young man from Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, popularly known as Solid Gee, was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified youths who forcefully shaved his hair for speaking against bad governance in his community and state.

The incident has sparked concerns among residents and other youths, with calls for justice and protection of freedom of expression.

A Facebook user, Felix Torsen condemned the alleged assault, stressing that expressing opinions should not expose young people to violence.

He called on community leaders in Takum, the Taraba State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and relevant human rights organisations to investigate the incident, ensure that the victim receives necessary medical attention and bring anyone found responsible to justice.



