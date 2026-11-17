Gbemisola Da-Costa, the girlfriend of actress Anita Joseph's ex-husband MC Fish, has threatened to beat up actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.



Gbemisola had gone under fashion designer Toyin Lawani's give away post to beg for financial support.





As social media users dragged her for it, Nkechi Blessing Sunday left a comment on Anita Joseph's post that reads, "Person dey comments section dey drag giveaway ooo."

Anita responded, calling Gbemisola's action an abomination.



Gbemsiola has now called out Nkechi Blessing Sunday.



Gbemi took to LIB's Instagram comment section to write: "Nkechi Blessing Sunday and my mama like you oooo.



"Make e no be me go beat you next for that Ring.



"Na your second shade be this o e no concern you o."

