Gbemisola Da-Costa, the girlfriend of actress Anita Joseph's ex-husband MC Fish, has threatened to beat up actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.
Gbemisola had gone under fashion designer Toyin Lawani's give away post to beg for financial support.
Anita responded, calling Gbemisola's action an abomination.
Gbemsiola has now called out Nkechi Blessing Sunday.
Gbemi took to LIB's Instagram comment section to write: "Nkechi Blessing Sunday and my mama like you oooo.
"Make e no be me go beat you next for that Ring.
"Na your second shade be this o e no concern you o."
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Now you know what to do, you want money don’t beg, enter the ring and fight for it. For bed level I go prefer Anita pass you, you no fresh.