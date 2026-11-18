A video showing the moment a yet-to-be-identified woman slumped while dancing at a party has gone viral on social media.

The 57-second clip captured the woman, dressed in a beautiful Ankara outfit, happily displaying her dance moves as she vibed to Yoruba music played by a DJ. However, the cheerful atmosphere suddenly turned chaotic when she slumped, leaving those around her in shock.

The video captured her friends frantically attempting to revive her while calling on God for help.

It remains unclear what led to the incident and whether the woman survived.