A staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, was killed in Delta State and CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.





The victim, identified as Nze Oscar, was fatally injured in an attack at Umunede in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.





Oscar, an indigene of Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, was reportedly attached to the BEDC operations covering the Agbor and Umunede axis.





Oscar was on duty with his colleagues, carrying out routine operations at a compound in Umunede, when some young men stormed the premises and attacked them with knives and other dangerous objects on November 16.





After the attackers fled, Oscar, who was badly injured, was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed deceased on arrival.





CCTV footage from the compound shows the attack taking place and captures the faces of some of the attackers.





BEDC Business Manager in Asaba, Mr Emmanuel Omole, confirmed the incident. He said the company’s human resources personnel and other officials had travelled to the area to obtain firsthand information and were expected to brief the management upon their return to Asaba.

See video below.