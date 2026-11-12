Ousted Nvidia billionaire CEO Jensen Huang allegedly had a third affair with an employee

Ousted Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang reportedly had an affair with a second employee at the chipmaker, bringing to three the number of relationships reported in the days surrounding his departure. Reuters cited two people familiar with the matter and did not name the employee.
Huang, 63, resigned on Thursday, November 12, after Nvidia’s board held an emergency meeting following reports that he had been involved with Kimberly Powell, 48, the company’s vice president of healthcare, according to The Sun. His resignation took effect immediately, ending more than three decades at the helm of the company he co-founded. Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent successor.
The first reports linked Huang to Alice Huang, a 49-year-old Chinese businesswoman who shares his surname and is unrelated to him. He acknowledged an extramarital affair in a statement on Sunday, 8 November, without naming her. US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of working for Chinese intelligence, according to reports. Beijing denies the allegation.
The Sun reported that the FBI had launched an investigation into the circumstances of the relationship. Nvidia’s board had already opened its own inquiry into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Independent directors are leading that inquiry with outside lawyers, Reuters reported.
Nvidia declined to comment on the latest report. Reuters said Jensen Huang, Powell and a representative of Nvidia’s board did not respond to requests for comment. The news agency was unable to reach Alice Huang or the unnamed employee.
Nvidia, whose chips power many of the systems used to train and run AI models, came under further pressure in the stock market on Thursday. The Sun reported that about $200 billion was wiped from its market value that day, bringing losses since Huang’s Sunday statement to about $500 billion. Reuters reported that shares fell 5.5 per cent in Thursday trading and were down more than 30 per cent from their early October peak.
The Sun also reported that the controversy had intensified scrutiny of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his oversight of Nvidia’s chip exports to China. The newspaper said Lutnick’s position was in doubt and that Huang was expected to appear before Congress for questioning.
Huang and his wife, Lori, met when he was 17 and she was 19. They have two children, both of whom work at Nvidia, according to The Sun. The newspaper said the couple had no prenuptial agreement and speculated that a divorce could put up to half of Huang’s fortune at stake. Its report gave no indication that either had filed for divorce.
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It keeps getting messier
May God deliver us, especially, men from sexual immorality and extra marital affairs. If it could bring a whole Samson down, 58-59 need to go read how powerful and blessed Samson was. He went to have a taste of one of the women God had told them not to, just because "she was "beautiful to the eyes". It was his eyes that the enemy first removed! A woman your dating s suffer chuck outside your marriage will make the enemy come for you one down, when you least expect. Adultery opens you up for spiritual attacks, you become highly susceptible and vulnerabile to pitfalls. I'm also warning myself! This NVidia CEO fell from a very high place in corporate America, he's one of the most respected Tech Chiefs. He may or may never bounce back to such height..... in top wetin? Ordinary come and do! May God continue to give us men the grace to say NO to the saranic invitations of Jezebels and Delilahs that are seriously on the loose to ensnare (trap) many destinies. Beware! Especially men's destinies! I know what I'm saying. Don't learn from your own experience, learn from that of others. What you've enjoyed this far is grace. You may not be that lucky tomorrow. Just repent now
Mr Huang looooves planting chips!