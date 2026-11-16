Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a designer handbag.
In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, November 16, 2026, the singer is seen dancing happily before giving her the handbag from the Italian luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta.
“You said you wanted a big bag. I was supposed to get a channel,” he remarked.
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Davido rest abeg, you’ve lost credibility. Always bragging….even Rema is more mature than you. Grow up
$600,000 for 16mins performance. Ole
Davido you suppose don pass this level na. Haba!! Bag? Please spare us your childish behavior abeg.
Choi! RATels no go sleep well oo
I don't understand people who flaunt wealth. What do you want me to do with it? Are you giving some, or you just want me to know you've arrived? MTCHEEW!!!
Hopefully she is getting his love and body as well. Social media eh, the more you look, the less you see!
Okay! So what do we do with this? Is the bags for us ? or should we look at the bags so you could get our own for us. You guys should be bigger than this Biko. Stop showing people what is not meant for them. A lot of people can offord it without putting pressure on the people that can’t.
Criminal Adeleke family
Chioma gold digger
I pity Osun state people
Fake amigo
David's concert in Lagos should be cancelled immediately
#Boycott Davids concert
This guy no dey tire for these childish acts? If you have so much money, just buy her a bag and move on, this display is not necessary at all.