Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a designer handbag.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, November 16, 2026, the singer is seen dancing happily before giving her the handbag from the Italian luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta.

“You said you wanted a big bag. I was supposed to get a channel,” he remarked.



