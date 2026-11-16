Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intercepted two suspected terrorists on their way to surrender at Ngalimari in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspects were intercepted at about 1:28 p.m. on November 12, 2026, by troops conducting a fighting patrol in the area.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly revealed that the two men fled their terrorist enclave around Geizuwa following internal clashes with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and worsening hardship within the group.

Items recovered from them included two mobile phones, one knife, one machete, an empty gallon, a blanket, a torchlight, a lighter, assorted drugs and the sum of N190,000.

The suspects and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation and necessary action.



According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the interception highlights the reported internal challenges facing terrorist elements, including factional clashes and hardship, which continue to undermine their operational cohesion in parts of the North-East.

Troops are expected to sustain intelligence-led patrols and screening operations to identify fleeing terrorist elements and prevent them from regrouping or returning to criminal activities.