The Investigation and Enforcement officers in the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has discovered a large stockpile of empty customised bottles at Iyana Oba, Lagos State, allegedly supplied for use by counterfeiters.

The agency in a statement released today, said the bottles bore the brands of several alcoholic beverages, including Jack Daniel’s, William Lawson’s, Johnnie Walker Red Label and Blue Label, Action Bitters, Lord’s Dry Gin and Hennessy.

The agency said the raw ethanol was also found in a drum at the location, raising concerns about possible illegal production of alcoholic beverages.

NAFDAC said over 50,000 assorted branded bottles were destroyed to prevent their reuse in the production and circulation of counterfeit alcoholic products.

It warned against the trade and use of branded packaging materials for counterfeiting and urges the public to report suspicious activities to the Agency.