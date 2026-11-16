Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, with N10 million each, iPhone 18 Pro Max devices and other gifts following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Sanwo-Olu announced the reward package on Sunday during a dinner held in honour of the players and their technical crew at Lagos House, Marina, to celebrate their remarkable achievement.

The package includes a total cash reward of N300 million, iPhone 18 Pro Max devices, headphones and customised outfits for the beneficiaries.

The gesture comes days after President Bola Tinubu announced a N100 million reward for each player and the team's head coach, Akeem Busari. The other members of the technical crew were also promised N50 million each.

The presidential rewards were announced by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu when she hosted the victorious team in Abuja.

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio also announced a N100 million donation to the entire team shortly after their return from Morocco.