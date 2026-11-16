Bandits have killed one of the abducted daughters of Hon Aaron Bako, the immediate past Chairman of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Bako's wife and three daughters were abducted from their residence in Kateri, along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on September 8, 2026.

The deceased, Mary, was reportedly murdered by her abductors on Sunday, November 15.

It was confirmed that her body was found with bullet wounds along Kachia-Awon Road.

Bako's wife and two other children are still held captive.