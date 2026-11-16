A police officer on Sunday, November 15, took to social media to announce his resignation from the police force.
Ismail Surajo Babandi hinged his decision o resign on the poor salary renumeration for police officers.
A police officer on Sunday, November 15, took to social media to announce his resignation from the police force.
Ismail Surajo Babandi hinged his decision o resign on the poor salary renumeration for police officers.
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I also resigned from a government paramillitary agency, due to selective promotion, with the poor salary and welfare after so many years.....