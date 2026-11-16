Skitmaker Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has shared his fear of romantic relationships.
The comedian made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday, Nov. 15.
He revealed that he had been communicating with a woman he genuinely loved but was unsure whether he could commit fully to the relationship.
He said: “I’m so scared of marriage, relationships. I’ve been single for so long. But the truth is, I don’t know how to do it anymore.
“I’m not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone.”
The actor described it as unfair to tell someone that you love them when you are not willing to commit fully to the relationship.
He said: “I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you’re not willing to commit all the way through.
“If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility.”
Mr Macaroni also shared his struggles with maintaining regular communication when in a relationship.
He recalled a time when he told a woman he would call her, but he got carried away playing FIFA and didn't make the call.
He added that he could go for a week or two without communicating with anyone, because he sometimes prefers to be alone, play video games and have his personal space.
He clarified that his career is not the reason for his reluctance to get into a romantic relationship.
“I think it’s not because of my career. I think it’s just because it’s been so long,” he said.
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He’s G@Y
I agree.
Nothing wrong in being alone.
Because you know you will not be faithful to one woman
No be only you oo my brother. I have been there before and I have no plans to be there again. Na to just have babies and try my best to be a good dad. I have seen a lot of men doing well for themselves but ever since they involved marriage their lives never balance again. Marriage is not for everyone
I no blame you. It’s scary, things have changed.
You need therapy
Story. You go soon talk true.
It’s not just you. This is normal for a lot of people from this younger generation
My man stay single o, it's not worth it.
Then you're a gay
Amazing, if you don’t need the companionship for now, it will not always be like that ooooo