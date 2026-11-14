"It's been a rough year" Natasha Osawaru writes as she celebrates birthday hours after her estranged husband Tuface Idibia celebrated ex-wife Annie Macaulay

Natasha Osawaru has hinted at the troubles she faced and overcame this year as she celebrates her birthday.
The Edo State politician took to Instagram to share new photos of herself.
In the caption, she wrote: "HAPPY TO ME! ANOTHER YEAR ADDED IN GOD'S GRACE. ITS BEEN A ROUGH YEAR BUT GOD TURNED IT ALL AROUND TO BE A BLESSING. I THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR BRINGING ME THIS FAR."
This comes hours after her estranged husband Tuface Idibia took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his ex-wife Annie Idibia, whom he separated from to be with Natasha.
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You can't make a male whore and community prick a husband
In such a flustered state she omitted "birthday". Whatever you decide 2baba, I dey with you for life. No going back to toxicity. Whether this one with the ever-changing face or the familiar Annie. Keep searching Baba
You’re encouraging a grown man’s stupidity because he’s a celebrity? You’re even more stupid 😂 sounding like a 10-year-old boy! Little wonder the moronic politicians take advantage of the power they hold… when the people we call men have no brains or moral compass. It’s really pathetic!
What happened to your black outfits? You ditched your favourite colour? 🤔
You are a wrestler ...
Leave Edo Guys to Marry Edo Girls Leave Ebira Guys to Marry Ebira Girls Dear Men if you want to cross marry avoid these two tribes. Street OT update
U get brain
This one de work for tuface or her constituents? Can someone remind her of her legislative responsibilities to her people becos this toxic narcissist seems to only be in the news for herself
Omo, you capture exactly what I thought when I saw the news. She is a complete narcissist. No shame. Their rage makes them to behave anyhow, they won't rest until they drag someone into their chaotic cycle. No shame sef to even hide face and compose. They must react which leads to self distruct in the end. Tuface just go buy trouble and pikin don connect them. Stay one place they won't hear.
First time not wearing black
Comot Jesus from your matter no be Him send you, so una get almost the same birthday, master don wish her he never wish you
There are women that dated 2Baba in the passed who are thanking their god they did not marry or had kids by him. You see fire you jumped enter because you believe say you be fire bender , you go chop heat
🤣😅😅😅😄😄😆😆😁😁
Another advert for a new husband. sharp guy Tuface don get pikin were go answer Igbinedion
No woman can hold 2face down, it may look like that for awhile I mean 5yrs 10yrs or more but eventually it will fall apart, you are still enjoying your for a while;; even with the trouble in paradise, your fall apart from him has not come yet
This lady might be an ogbanje, she possesses multiple faces.
Madam Bad character
It's neither beauty, nor wealth, but a sense of reason, that matters in every decision we take in life.
Natasha go work for your people
Tu baba thinks he can control natasha and her family, he doesnt know the igbinidions, he should go and ask questions.