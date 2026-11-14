"It's been a rough year" Natasha Osawaru writes as she celebrates birthday hours after her estranged husband Tuface Idibia celebrated ex-wife Annie Macaulay

Natasha Osawaru has hinted at the troubles she faced and overcame this year as she celebrates her birthday.





The Edo State politician took to Instagram to share new photos of herself.





In the caption, she wrote: "HAPPY TO ME! ANOTHER YEAR ADDED IN GOD'S GRACE. ITS BEEN A ROUGH YEAR BUT GOD TURNED IT ALL AROUND TO BE A BLESSING. I THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR BRINGING ME THIS FAR."





This comes hours after her estranged husband Tuface Idibia took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his ex-wife Annie Idibia, whom he separated from to be with Natasha.

