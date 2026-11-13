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Women will marry armed robbers one day - Actress Angela Okorie expresses disgust in cryptic Instagram post

By Linda Ikeji
Women will marry armed robbers one day - Actress Angela Okorie expresses disgust in cryptic Instagram post

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared a cryptic post, expressing disgust at the behaviour of some women.

 

According to her, women will one day marry armed robbers. 

 

“Women una go marry armed robber one day. Tufiakwa," she wrote on her Instagram story on Friday. 

 

The post comes amidst ongoing online reactions regarding convicted actor, Baba Ijesha and his wife, fashion designer, CEO Luminee. 

 

Women will marry armed robbers one day - Actress Angela Okorie expresses disgust in cryptic Instagram post
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