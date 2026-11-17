Olajuwon Okikiola, the daughter of actress Ronke Ojo popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, is addressing how her mother was slut-shamed and victimised by the public.





She took to Instagram to share photos of her and her mother.





In the caption, she wrote: "The woman they called a pr***itute. The woman they judged, insulted and tried to bring down. Yet, she single-handedly raised two children, stood strong through it all, and never stopped showing up for her family.





"Today, that same woman is standing beside her daughter, supporting her dreams and helping her push her brand.



"They had names for her, but I have a name for her: MY MOTHER.



"A woman of strength, resilience and a heart that never gave up.



"When you call 001, na she be that!



"My biggest supporter. My backbone. My Iya CEO.



"KikiLux has a woman of substance."