Actress Uche Ogbodo’s estranged husband, BobbyMarris, shares relationship advice

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo’s estranged husband, Bobby Maris, took to social media last night to share a piece of relationship advice regarding privacy and trust among couples.
In his post, Bobby Maris advised individuals in committed relationships to go through their partners' phones, arguing that total transparency should exist between intimate partners.
According to the singer, couples cannot share unprotected intimacy and still keep passwords or hide the contents of their mobile devices from one another.
Read his post below
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Really?Even if your partner or spouse is a basket mouth on FM frequency 001?
One of the things he faced while married to Uche, and here he is today giving advice like he is perfect.