Woman kneels to thank husband at graduation party as she shares how he made her PhD dream a reality

A woman has showered praises on her husband for the efforts he put in towards making her dream a reality.





The mum-of-four, while celebrating acquiring a PhD from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, shared how her husband stepped in to make her dreams come true.





She explained that she gave birth to three out of her 4 children in the course of acquiring her PhD and her husband was hands-on with the kids thereby allowing her focus on her studies.





She shared photos from her graduation party and wrote: "#PhDAppreciation







"I am who I am because of the sacrifices this man paid.



"Friends, please allow me and join me to appreciate my husband, Mr Mordi Danny Danny for all he did to make me his wife achieve my biggest dream.



"7 years ago, when Mr Mordi came into my life, I told him what I wanted to be and do in life. Mind you, I had faced disappointments because of my gigantic dreams. But this man here, was not scared or intimidated by one woman's aspirations, some of which sounded impossible!



"He supported me through and through. To him, if I can dream it, then he will run with it, because as he usually says in pidgin English, "Na your life I come live na".



"In the cold, in the rain, this man went all out for me, for our family. Sometimes, he became the main carer of our children so I can go to the library or have time for myself. Some people believed he was giving a woman too much room, while he's faced with running around the children and his wife was busy showing up everywhere!



"Dim Oma, this PhD is for you.



"I can't thank you enough.



"I will forever be grateful, humble and that sweet girl you married. And I'll be that super woman you've empowered me to become!



"NB: Friends please help me appreciate my Mr Mordi of life."

