

Grassroots Mobilisation Takes Centre Stage as Movement Expands Its Nationwide Reach



The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has extended its nationwide activities to Anambra State, marking another significant step in its grassroots engagement across Nigeria.



The movement continues to strengthen its organisational structures, promote political participation and engage communities at the ward, local government and state levels.



Anambra State represents another important milestone in the movement's nationwide expansion, reflecting its commitment to building an extensive grassroots network ahead of the 2027 general elections.



At the inauguration held at Solution Arena in Awka on November 14, 2026, the movement unveiled 25 campaign vehicles and 60 motorcycles to support its operations across Anambra State.



The movement's Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, was represented by Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.



Speaking on Tompolo's behalf, Pondi called for national unity beyond ethnic divisions and expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reform agenda.



The National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Asuku, also addressed the gathering, while Anambra APC Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, welcomed the initiative.

The motorcycles were donated by businessman Chief Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, popularly known as Zenco. ￼



The Anambra inauguration adds another chapter to the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement's expanding nationwide political mobilisation ahead of 2027.