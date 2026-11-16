Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football at the age of 33.
The former Chelsea and Man. United striker made the announcement on Monday, November 16, a day after being an unused substitute as Belgium beat Italy 4-1 in the Nations League.
Lukaku had been named in the Red Devils' squad for this month's Nations League fixtures, but missed last Thursday’s 2-1 win over Turkey with a hip injury and then failed to make it off the bench against Italy.
“Over these 16 years, I gave everything for the national team,” Lukaku said. “I experienced every emotion imaginable. I was lucky enough to play alongside extraordinary teammates, to whom I will always be grateful. I want to thank them all.
“I also want to thank all the coaches who pushed me to give my best and trusted me to help the team. It was a wonderful journey, and I cherished every moment.
“To the Belgian fans, thank you for all the support you have given our team. I am proud to have represented my country at four World Cups and three European Championships. I will never forget those moments.
“I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was incredible. I enjoyed it immensely. I am grateful. Thank you.”
His final Belgium appearance came in a 4-1 defeat by France last month.
The Fenerbahce attacker scored 94 goals in 135 appearances for Belgium over a run that began with his debut in 2010.
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well done, u try for Belgium