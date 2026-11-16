Eleven people have been slain and 17 others injured after a fire tore through a building in the popular Thai holiday hotspot of Phuket.



The fire broke out at around 2am local time on Monday, November 16, in a building housing a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor and residential properties above.





Phuket police commander Surachai Sooksai said preliminary investigations had found that an electrical transformer near the building exploded shortly before the fire broke out.

The island's governor, Chodnarin Koedsom, said around 100 motorcycles were inside the rental shop, along with fuel, engine oil, plastic materials and tyres.

He said the presence of flammable materials may have caused the fire to spread rapidly and contributed to the thick, toxic smoke.



The governor added that the victims appeared to have attempted to escape the flames by seeking refuge on the building's upper floors.



Ten bodies were discovered on the fifth floor, while another was found on the third floor. Officers are still working to establish the exact cause of the blaze.





It comes just four months after a fire tore through a bar in the Chatuchak district of Thailand's capital, Bangkok, killing 27 people.