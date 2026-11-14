

A 14-year-old Japanese middle school student identified as Ruka has reportedly died after falling from the sixth-floor balcony of an apartment building during a live social media broadcast.

Footage circulating online captured the teenager sitting and maneuvering on the edge of the balcony railing while interacting with viewers during the livestream.



According to accounts from viewers who watched the broadcast, the teenager appeared visibly uneasy and expressed fear and discomfort at several points prior to the incident.



"I'm hungry," "I'm scared," and "This is dangerous," the teenager was reportedly heard saying before losing her grip on the railing and falling from the building.



The live broadcast ended abruptly moments after the fall. Reports indicate that the middle schooler sustained severe head injuries and later succumbed to her injuries, prompting widespread shock among her peers and online followers.



Japanese law enforcement authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

